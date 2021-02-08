First Topgolf location coming to Southern California; slated to open in early 2022

article

Topgolf is coming to Southern California.

The popular sports and entertainment attraction with multiple locations around the globe will be building a nearly 600,000-square foot facility in San Bernardino County, the Board of Supervisors announced Monday.

"Topgolf will be an outstanding entertainment asset that will attract people from all over Southern California to San Bernardino County," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman, whose Fourth District includes the future Topgolf site on county-owned land in Ontario. "The Topgolf concept appeals to all ages, and everyone will benefit from the revenue that will be directed toward the betterment of the county's Regional Parks system."

Topgolf entered a 20-year lease agreement with San Bernardino County in 2019. Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the deal is now set to go forward with construction activities beginning this month and completion anticipated for early 2022.

The development is on 13.7 acres of undeveloped county-owned land adjacent to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park at the corner of Archibald Avenue and Fourth Street in the City of Ontario.

The agreement will bring in more than $625,000 a year to support the county's system of regional parks.

Topgolf's new location will feature 102 hitting bays on three floors, plus a full-service restaurant and bar and event space for corporate and social events. The venue also plans to incorporate a mini-golf component at a later date.

In addition to the jobs that will be created during construction, Topgolf will hire more than 400 employees once the venue is completed and operational.

Topgolf also has California locations in Roseville and San Jose.