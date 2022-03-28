‘Top 50 rattiest cities’: Two California cities make top 5

Los Angeles is apparently considered one of the "rattiest" cities in America.

According to data from Orkin last fall, the Los Angeles area ranked second in the country.

Chicago ranked #1, then New York, Washington D.C., and San Francisco rounding out the top five.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Orkin says the 2020 lockdown forced rats and mice to find new sources of food. When those restrictions started rolling back, restaurants owners and customers returned, and so did the rodents.

Here are some tips you can take to keep these unwelcome little visitors away:

Keep food stored away

Clear out the clutter

Keep landscaping under control

Inspect both inside and outside your home and look for any possible entry points

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.