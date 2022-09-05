Toddler drowns in Fontana pool in 'tragic accident'

A two-year-old boy has died after being found drowning in a pool in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called out to the 9000 block of Hemlock Avenue in Fontana shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, after a relative said they'd found the child drowning in the pool. Deputies got the child out of the pool, but he wasn't breathing. Deputies attempted CPR, but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating what might have led to the incident, but at this point say that the early indication is that it was "a tragic accident." Deputies are still investigating.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have seen something is asked to call the Fontana sheriff's station at 909-356-6767.