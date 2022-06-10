TikTok star Cooper Noriega dies at 19, TMZ reports

article

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has reportedly died at the age of 19.

According to a report from TMZ, the teen social media star was found unconscious in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles. Paramedics arrived on scene but could not revive Noriega, TMZ reports.

Foul play is not suspected in the social media star's death, TMZ reports.

Noriega had a massive following on social media, racking up about 1.8 million followers on TikTok.

