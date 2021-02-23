Tiger Woods was scheduled to do promo shoot with Chargers star Justin Herbert

FOX 11 Sports learned on Tuesday that golfer Tiger Woods was scheduled to shoot a promotional video with Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert.

However, due to the horrific car crash that injured Woods, the promo shoot ended up not happening. According to FOX News, Woods has a contract with Discovery networks to do behind-the-scene videos and teaching lessons with various stars. Tuesday's shoot was supposed to feature Woods, Herbert and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, according to FOX 11 Sports anchor Liz Habib.

According to FOX News, Woods did a shoot with actor and comedian David Spade and Dwyane Wade earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Woods was running late when he left a Southern California hotel with the Genesis GV-80, the courtesy car driven by the golfer.

RELATED:

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said the crash seriously hurt Woods but is not believed to be life-threatening.

Advertisement

Herbert is coming off a sensational first season in the NFL. The Oregon native was named the league's Rookie of the Year after throwing 4,336 passing yards and scoring 36 touchdowns (31 passing, 5 rushing) in 15 games for the Bolts.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.