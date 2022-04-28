How this priest is using his coupon expertise to help others

More than 65 years ago, Father Vincent Lopez dedicated his life to the priesthood.

Now at the age of 91, he has also gained a reputation for his genius in using coupons.

Father Lopez will be honored at the Celebration of Heroes event in Anaheim this Saturday, April 30, along with other community heroes.

Father Lopez joins FOX 11's Michaela Pereira to talk about how he's using his expertise to help others.