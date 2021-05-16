Three wounded in Chatsworth shooting, gunman at large
CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Three men were shot and wounded, one critically, Sunday in Chatsworth and police are searching for the gunman.
The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. near Sunny's Saloon near Lassen Street and De Soto Avenue.
The three victims were transported to a hospital, police said.
No suspect description was immediately available.