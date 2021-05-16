Three wounded in Chatsworth shooting, gunman at large

Three men were shot and wounded, one critically, Sunday in Chatsworth and police are searching for the gunman.

RELATED: Glendora police searching for 3 missing girls

The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. near Sunny's Saloon near Lassen Street and De Soto Avenue.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The three victims were transported to a hospital, police said.

Advertisement

No suspect description was immediately available.