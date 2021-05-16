Glendora police searching for 3 missing girls

Glendora police are asking for the public's help to find three young girls possibly heading to Los Angeles.

The girls are 13-year-old Hailey Lorio, 13-year-old Caileen Raboy and 11-year-old Shaylene Scholl.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Glendora police at 626-914-8250 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

