Three killed, four injured during fiery crash in Orange

Three people were killed and four others injured in a fiery, single-vehicle crash Saturday in Orange.

At about 2:45 a.m., an officer conducting a traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Glassell Street spotted a vehicle heading southbound on Glassell Street and "tried to catch up with it" but lost sight of it, said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.

When the officer arrived at Glassell Street and Taft Avenue, he spotted a car engulfed in flames.

According to the officer on the scene, seven bodies were ejected from the vehicle. Three people died on scene and four were transported to the hospital… three in critical and one in moderate condition. Two of the three critically injured people were minors.

Police said the vehicle hit guardrails and signal lights near a railroad crossing, causing the tracks to close between Anaheim Canyon and Orange.

Police believe the driver was impaired and speeding. Officers found a nitrous oxide (NOS) tank and balloons at the scene.

Orange police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 714-744-7444.