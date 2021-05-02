Three injured during shooting at Sherman Oaks sports bar

Three people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds during a shooting involving two gunmen at a sports bar in Sherman Oaks, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at The Woodman sports bar on 13615 Ventura Blvd., according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles Police Department's Van Nuys station.

One person was later detained and eventually released in connection with the shooting.

One person was shot in the leg and another person was shot in the foot, police said. The third shooting victim was taken to an area hospital by a friend.

It is unclear if the shooting occurred inside the bar or outside. The investigation is ongoing.

