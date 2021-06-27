Three injured during shooting at Pike Outlets in Long Beach

article

Three people were injured during a drive-by shooting at Pike Outlets in downtown Long Beach, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the Hooter's restaurant at Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way, according to Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna.

Two men and a 13-year-old boy were wounded, Luna told reporters at the scene. One victim was taken to a hospital in "very critical condition,'' but Luna did not specify which.

The shots were fired from a vehicle and one bullet pierced the front door of the Hooter's restaurant, Luna said.

Three people were quickly detained for questioning; the police department says they have increased the number of officers on the street in an effort to stem a jump in shootings.

It is not known if the shooting was gang related.

The guests and staff at Hooter's were traumatized by the bullet hole and blood on the floor from a shooting victim who ran inside for help, he said. Witnesses told reporters at the scene they ran and took cover when the shooting started.

