Thousands without power in Los Angeles County amid Santa Ana winds

Thousands of people in Los Angeles County were without power Monday night, as strong Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland and blew tree debris into power lines.

About 10,600 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power customers lost power throughout the city.

The largest outages were reported in Woodland Hills, Westwood, Hollywood, Sawtelle and Studio City, according to LADWP, which tweeted that the most common reason for outages during wind storms are fallen tree branches and palm fronds.

The estimated time for returning power to those customers was about four to 12 hours from the start of the outage, and by 8:50 p.m., all but 5,900 customers had their power restored, with a majority of those without power in Woodland Hills, according to the DWP.

By 9:30 p.m., 2,000 customers remained without power, mostly in Woodland Hills, Palms and Encino, LADWP reported.

Southern California Edison customers in Los Angeles County also lost power Monday due to wind.

According to the company's media representative Reggie Kumar, on an "average blue sky day," about 4,000 to 6,000 customers throughout its coverage region lose power, while during high winds on Monday, over 90,000 Southern California Edison customers experienced outages.

In Los Angeles County, over 8,000 Southern California Edison customers were without power Monday afternoon and over 5,000 Monday evening, but the company was still determining exactly how many were due to weather.

According to its website, it had confirmed that wind created an outage for 269 customers in La Canada Flintridge and 45 in San Dimas.

Windy conditions are expected to last through Tuesday in most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, but the most damaging gusts were expected Monday.

Gusts of 60 to 90 mph were observed Monday across the Los Angeles County mountains and adjacent foothills, according to the National Weather Service, including 96 mph in the San Gabriel Mountains south of Santa Clarita.

Gusts of 45 to 65 mph were forecast in valleys and wind-prone coastal areas.

