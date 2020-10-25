Southland braces for high winds, fire danger; Red flag warning in effect for Los Angeles County

article

Los Angeles County officials are on high alert Sunday in anticipation of strong Santa Ana winds and elevated fire danger, which is expected to continue through Tuesday.

Gusty Santa Ana winds will develop Sunday night and Monday and remain fairly strong across inland areas on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts are expected to reach as high as 65 mph in the mountains and valleys, with the strongest winds expected along the Grapevine.

A wind advisory is scheduled to be in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday through noon Tuesday, and a red flag warning was in effect through Tuesday as well, with the high winds and low humidity combining for elevated fire danger despite relatively cool temperatures, officials said.

The county's Office of Emergency Management said it will be on high alert Sunday night.

"Our emergency response officials are world-class and will stand ready to defend lives and property," Director Kevin McGowan said.

"We need collaboration from all residents who live in L.A. County to stay safe as a region."

"We must all do our part by staying informed and being ready to evacuate at a moment's notice, especially if you live in the canyon, mountain, or foothill communities, McGowan said.

And the Los Angeles County Fire Department said it has boosted staffing in response to the fed flag warning, with Fire Chief Daryl Osby ordering pre-deployment of resources throughout Los Angeles County.

Despite the fire danger, freezing overnight temperatures are expected across the Antelope Valley Monday and Tuesday.

At this time, officials want to remind residents living in areas prone to wildfires to take appropriate precautions:



• See something, say something. Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1. If you dial 9-1-1 from your cellphone, be sure to know your location.



• Have your Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan in place. It’s critical for residents to be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre-planning and evacuation information.

To download the Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan and view informational how-to videos, visit fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.