Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
8
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range
High Wind Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 12:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
High Wind Watch
from MON 11:00 AM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley
Red Flag Warning
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest
High Wind Warning
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until TUE 2:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills
High Wind Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until MON 3:00 PM PDT, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains

Southland braces for high winds, fire danger; Red flag warning in effect for Los Angeles County

By Shelly Insheiwat
Published 
Severe Weather
City News Service
article

TOPSHOT - The Bobcat Fire continues to burn through the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County, north of Azusa, California, September 17, 2020. - California faces more devastation from wildfires that have ravaged the West Coast, authorities ha

Expand

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County officials are on high alert Sunday in anticipation of strong Santa Ana winds and elevated fire danger, which is expected to continue through Tuesday.  

Gusty Santa Ana winds will develop Sunday night and Monday and remain fairly strong across inland areas on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts are expected to reach as high as 65 mph in the mountains and valleys, with the strongest winds expected along the Grapevine.  

A wind advisory is scheduled to be in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday through noon Tuesday, and a red flag warning was in effect through Tuesday as well, with the high winds and low humidity combining for elevated fire danger despite relatively cool temperatures, officials said.

The county's Office of Emergency Management said it will be on high alert Sunday night.  

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"Our emergency response officials are world-class and will stand ready to defend lives and property," Director Kevin McGowan said.

"We need collaboration from all residents who live in L.A. County to stay safe as a region."

"We must all do our part by staying informed and being ready to evacuate at a moment's notice, especially if you live in the canyon, mountain, or foothill communities, McGowan said.

And the Los Angeles County Fire Department said it has boosted staffing in response to the fed flag warning, with Fire Chief Daryl Osby ordering pre-deployment of resources throughout Los Angeles County.  

Despite the fire danger, freezing overnight temperatures are expected across the Antelope Valley Monday and Tuesday.

"We need collaboration from all residents who live in L.A. County to stay safe as a region," McGowan said.

"We must all do our part by staying informed and being ready to evacuate at a moment's notice, especially if you live in the canyon, mountain, or foothill communities."

At this time, officials want to remind residents living in areas prone to wildfires to take appropriate precautions:

• See something, say something. Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1. If you dial 9-1-1 from your cellphone, be sure to know your location.

• Have your Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan in place. It’s critical for residents to be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre-planning and evacuation information.

To download the Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan and view informational how-to videos, visit fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.