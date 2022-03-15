This is the top dog breed in Los Angeles

When it comes to top dogs in Los Angeles, French Bulldogs rank No. 1, according to the American Kennel Club's 2021 rankings released Tuesday.

French bulldogs are the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the United States, and recognized as No. 1 in Miami and Columbus, Ohio, in addition to L.A.

Bulldogs came in at No. 2 in Los Angeles, followed by Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers and poodles.

"Los Angeles seems to be following the national trend of the golden retriever and poodle gaining popularity," AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said in a statement. "Both breeds make wonderful companions for a variety of people."

Nationwide, the American Kennel Club ranks Labrador retrievers No. 1. French bulldogs are No. 2, followed by golden retrievers, German Shepherds and poodles. Bulldogs were bumped out of the top five in the national rankings for the first time since 2012, and the poodle cracked the top five for the first time in 24 years.

