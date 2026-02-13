Narciso Barranco: Judge dismisses California deportation case for Mexican father of 3 US Marines

The Brief An immigration judge terminated deportation proceedings against Narciso Barranco, a landscaper and father of three U.S. Marines. Barranco is now eligible for "Parole in Place," a program for military families that provides a path to legal permanent residency. Despite the ruling, the Department of Homeland Security has filed an appeal, citing the nature of Barranco's initial arrest.



Narciso Barranco, a father of three U.S. Marines whose 2023 arrest sparked national scrutiny, has seen his deportation case dismissed by an immigration judge.

The decision clears the way for the 49-year-old landscaper to seek legal status after decades in the U.S.

What we know:

Judge Kristin S. Piepmeier terminated the case on Jan. 28, citing evidence that Barranco’s status as a parent of U.S. military personnel makes him eligible for lawful residency.

Barranco, who arrived from Mexico in the 1990s, was arrested in June while clearing weeds outside a Santa Ana IHOP. The arrest was captured on video, showing federal agents pinning him to the ground.

Since his release on a $3,000 bond in July, Barranco had been required to wear an ankle monitor, which has now been removed.

His attorney, Lisa Ramirez, stated that Barranco has applied for Parole in Place, a program specifically designed to protect the family members of U.S. service members from deportation.

What we don't know:

While the immigration case is currently terminated, the exact timeline for the approval of Barranco's work permit remains uncertain, with estimates suggesting six months or longer.

It's unclear how the Department of Homeland Security’s appeal will impact his current freedom of movement or the processing of his residency application.

Timeline:

June 2023: Barranco is arrested by federal agents in Santa Ana; video of the struggle goes viral.

July 2023: Barranco is released on bond and fitted with an ankle monitor.

January 28, 2026: Judge Piepmeier issues an order terminating the deportation case.

February 2026: DHS announces it will appeal the judge's decision.

What they're saying:

"The aggressive nature of the apprehension, it was traumatic... They came after him because he was a brown gardener in the streets of Santa Ana," his attorney Lisa Ramirez said.

"I feel happy. Thank God I don’t have that weight on top of me," Barranco said after the dismissal.

The other side:

"The agents took appropriate action and followed their training to use the minimum amount of force necessary to resolve the situation," Tricia McLaughlin, DHS Assistant Secretary, said.

What's next:

Barranco is currently awaiting the outcome of his Parole in Place petition.

If approved, he will receive a work permit and a clear path to a green card.

Meanwhile, the legal battle continues as the Department of Homeland Security moves forward with its appeal of Judge Piepmeier's dismissal.