Thieves try to steal fuel from gas station, 1 in custody

Police are investigating after a group of thieves tried to steal gas from a Long Beach gas station.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers were notified of a possible case of grand theft taking place in the 700 block of Redondo Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to Long Beach PD, a group of suspects tried to steal fuel from the gas station on Redondo Avenue. One person was taken into custody as of Thursday.

During the investigation, three large vehicles were towed in connection to the attempted theft. Officials did not say how many others are wanted in connection to the attempted theft.

