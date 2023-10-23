Thieves target LA pharmacies in smash-and-grab crime spree

It's the latest trend in the smash-and-grab world targeting mom-and-pop pharmacies like this one - the Miracle Pharmacy here on Foothill.

It was hit at 3 a.m. Monday.

Exclusive surveillance video shows four suspects - three men and a woman - plus a getaway driver caught on camera breaking into the pharmacy.

You see them break the glass on the front door and then appear to use a battery-powered saw to take off the lock and metal bars.

Then, they burst through a second door, appearing to be spooked by the sound of an alarm.

They took off with a carton of Xanax, prescription medication used to treat anxiety, and that's not all they took. They also stole the owner's sense of security, and that can't be replaced.

"We feel like we don't have no peace, like after the first time, this is the second time which it happened.. no peace, we're losing it," said Vardui Sarafyan, owner of Miracle Pharmacy.

"I'm just checking the cameras until 2, 3 o'clock in the morning, but nothing happens, and then today, especially, I was checking until 2 a.m. already. I barely went to bed and then I got a call from ADT," said Hayk Sarafyan.

Miracle Pharmacy isn't the only pharmacy to get hit in this area.

Just down the street, another family-owned pharmacy, Remedy Drugs, was also hit by the same suspects.

It's unknown what they got away with.

The suspects were last seen in a black SUV that was reported stolen a few weeks ago. It was actually carjacked, with the suspects using a gun to steal that SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD.