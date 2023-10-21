Long Beach residents call for increased security after attacks from teens

Several residents at the Camden Harbor View Apartments in downtown Long Beach are speaking out, demanding improved security after a string of arson fires in the garage last month. And residents say they have even more security concerns.

"They jump over the fences, getting into our pools, our hallways, stealing our packages. And we are inundated with homeless," said Camden resident Ty London, as he described the security concerns he and several of his neighbors are facing.

"My car was broken into three times," said London. "None of our doors are locked. We don’t have security whatsoever, so we are left with these bad skateboarders that are fighting tenants."

"They broke our doors practically and get in right there," said resident Javier Diaz, pointing to an open gate. "We find homeless inside the building."

Diaz blamed the nearby skate park in Lincoln Park for drawing a younger crowd. He said he was nearly attacked.

"One day I get off the train and there was probably ten of them from six to 12 years old. They started jumping on me, touching me practically. One of them touched my watch and I got a little scared," Diaz said. "Why don’t they show respect?"

SUGGESTED: Wrong man arrested in Long Beach car fires investigation, authorities say

According to Long Beach Police, a man was brutally assaulted by a group of more than a dozen teens on his way home from the gym near the apartment complex on Ocean Boulevard earlier this month .

Camden Living, which owns the property sent FOX11 a statement saying in part:

"In early September, we increased community security and requested additional patrols by the Long Beach Police Department. We are continuing to work with the Long Beach Police Department closely."

Residents who gathered outside the complex Saturday afternoon said now more than ever, they are being harassed by young people, and criminals are targeting the building.

"We don’t feel safe and are looking at leaving," said one Camden resident, who gave only his first name, James. "If it happens one night, I get it. If it happens two or three nights, what’s happening? Are you even doing your job," he said.

"They need armed security. They need to have billy clubs and tasers, because these kids are horrible," said London. "Parents you don’t realize you are sending your kids out here and they are terrorizing us."

Video shared with FOX 11 showed one resident in the courtyard being approached by a group of young people before some of them began throwing rocks. As the resident walked back towards the door, another person from the group started swinging.

"These kids, maybe they watch TV, who knows, maybe they like the notoriety, because police let them go," said one Camden resident who didn’t want to give her name. She worries the same group of young people may target her for speaking publicly.

Long Beach City Council has held at least one community meeting about the issue last month, but no action has been taken.