Los Feliz sushi restaurant struggling to reopen after driver plows into restaurant

A Los Feliz sushi restaurant said it's struggling to reopen days after a driver plowed into their storefront with her car multiple times.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, a car drove into Yen Sushi & Sake and the nearby Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in the 2000 block of Hillhurst Avenue. According to police, the driver rammed into both businesses multiple times.

While no one was injured in the incident, there was major damage to the building, as the store wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

"We are currently unable to operate our business," the business wrote. "The construction damage that occurred in our building has put us in a situation where we are unsure how long it will take to recover, and our biggest concern right now is the financial situation of our employees who have worked with us for a long time."

The night of the attack, police found the suspected driver, identified as Jacqueline Whatley, and her car a short distance from the businesses, and she was arrested. She was let go shortly thereafter, however, and days later she was arrested again in Sherman Oaks, accused of setting a string of what police called "suspicious fires."

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Whatley was arrested after the incident at Yen Sushi for vandalism, which falls under LA County's new no cash bail policy. Because of that, Whatley was released shortly after her arrest.

LA County District Attorney George Gascón's office told FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez that Whatley's vandalism arrest was a case the office returned to the LAPD for further investigation, and that it was the LAPD who labeled the alleged ramming incidents as vandalism.

More information about Yen Sushi & Sake's GoFundMe campagain can be found here.