Thieves arrested after Sunglass Hut employees lock them in store: police

Two women were arrested on suspicion of theft and vandalism after employees at the Sunglass Hut they were allegedly trying to rob locked them in the store, mid-robbery.

Tajonae Mondy, 25, of San Diego, and Chavellia McMullen, 27, Corona, were arrested back on Nov. 15, and face charges of retail theft, grand theft, vandalism and conspiracy, according to the Corona Police Department.

On that day, around 2:15 p.m., the two allegedly walked into the Sunglass Hut on Cabot Drive in Corona with large empty bags and started funneling sunglasses into the bags, without paying. Police said the employees confronted the two women and locked them inside the store.

That's when police said the women dumped the sunglasses on the floor, damaging most of them. Officers then came and detained them.

According to officials, the women tried to steal more than $18,000 worth of sunglasses and other merchandise.