Best cities to live in California: report

Looking to relocate out of Los Angeles - maybe further up north, or as far as somewhere on the East Coast?

Niche released its list of top best cities to live in America, and while no West Coast cities made the top 5, there's plenty in California that earned some top rankings.

Niche analyzed the data of U.S. cities based on several factors including jobs, cost of living, crime, and public schools. Federal sources it used in the analysis were the U.S. Census and FBI and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These are the top 10 cities in California that made it onto the list:

Berkeley (#8)

Irvine (#10)

San Francisco (#14)

Sunnyvale (#16)

Torrance (#23)

Santa Clara (#24)

Carlsbad (#30)

Pasadena (#46)

Thousand Oaks (#51)

San Diego (#55)

If you're looking for Los Angeles, you're going to have to look a bit further. LA ranked #146 in America's best cities to live.

Here are the top 5 cities in the U.S., according to Niche:

1. The Woodlands, Texas

2. Cambridge, Massachusetts

3. Naperville, Illinois

4. Arlington, Virginia

5. Overland Park, Kansas

You can see the full list here.

