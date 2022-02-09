There's a Girl Scout cookie shortage in Los Angeles right now

article

Finding your favorite Girl Scout cookies this year might be a little more difficult than other years. The Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Wednesday announced that their cookie baker is facing delivery issues.

Little Brownie Baker, the company that provides GSGLA with its cookies says it's facing supply chain and labor shortage issues, which are affecting its ability to deliver all of the cookies that have been ordered. Little Brownie Baker one of just two bakers in the U.S. that produce Girl Scout Cookies, the other being ABC Bakers out of Indiana.

MORE FOOD NEWS:

The organization says that it's working to rectify the delivery issues but offered no estimates as to when deliveries would be back to full strength. GSGLA says it may have an update at the end of the February.

In the meantime, if you need your cookie fix, GSGLA recommends buying directly from local Girl Scouts while they have supplies. The Girl Scout Cookie season in LA technically starts on Feb. 11, but you can find where local troops will be selling their cookies using the Girl Scouts Cookie Finder.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.