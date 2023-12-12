Theft ring busted with $500K worth of merchandise from Home Depot, Lowe's

Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a retail theft ring that target major hardware stores like Home Depot, Lowe's and Harbor Freight.

Jose Rivera, 54, Fernando Hernandez, 43, and Rogelio Ramirez Salgado, 45, were arrested recently the California Highway Patrol announced, and face charges of organized retail theft, receiving stolen property and weapons charges.

After a months-long investigation, the CHP's Retail Crime Taskforce recently served a search warrant at a local hardware and plumbing supply business in Los Angeles, and found half a million dollars worth of stolen merchandise including truck loads of water heaters and furnaces, extension ladders, plumbing fixtures and more.'

Image 1 of 3 ▼

SUGGESTED: North Carolina traffic stop uncovers enough fentanyl to kill 27 million people

In addition to the stolen merchandise, investigators found five guns and $30,000.