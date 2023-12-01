The Issue Is: Mike Murphy, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Magic Johnson

This week, a clash of personalities, philosophies, and leadership styles, as California Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced off in a highly-publicized debate on FOX News.

The spectacle drew roughly 5 million viewers, as the pair, both seen as potential Presidential candidates for their respective parties, talked freedom, crime, abortion, COVID, and more.

Following the debate, long-time political strategist Mike Murphy joined Elex Michaelson on "The Issue Is" to discuss the optics and substance of the debate as well as its impact on 2024 and 2028 races. Murphy also talks Biden’s electoral challenges and this week’s historic expulsion of George Santos from Congress.

Following the Murphy discussion, Michaelson presents a trio of powerful packages:

Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger meets with victims of the Oct. 7th Hamas attack in Israel

Magic and Cookie Johnson spread hope ahead of the holiday season

A survivor of the Hamas attack meets a survivor of the Holocaust during a tour of the Auschwitz exhibit at The Reagan Presidential Library

