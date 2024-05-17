The Issue Is: Jen Psaki

This week, we sit down with MSNBC anchor Jen Psaki, author of the new book "Say More."

In the book, Psaki details her time working for Joe Biden as White House Press Secretary, for Barack Obama as White House Communications Director, and for John Kerry at the State Department.

In a wide-ranging conversation with "The Issue Is:," Psaki talks about all three of those men, analyzes the 2024 presidential race, former President Trump's trial, and Governor Gavin Newsom's future.

Plus, Psaki talks about the challenges of work/life balance as a young mom in an exceptionally high profile and high-pressure job.

