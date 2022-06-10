The Issue Is: Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, Douglas Emhoff

This week, The Issue Is features a loaded lineup of guests as they made their way to Los Angeles this week for the Summit of Americas.

The Issue Is host Elex Michaelson is joined by Governor Gavin Newsom, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

