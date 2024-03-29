The Issue Is: Frank Luntz and Katie Porter

This week, the issue is – language.

First, Elex Michaelson is joined by long-time pollster and strategist Frank Luntz. Luntz, a pioneer of the televised focus group, is behind such political language as "climate change," "border security," and "death tax."

Luntz discusses the current state of the 2024 race, his advice for President Biden and Former President Trump, the threat to both posed by the independent candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the future of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Next, Michaelson is joined by Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA).

Porter, who recently came in third in the California Senate Primary, discusses her controversial "rigged" comments following her primary loss, what the next few months in Congress hold as she finishes out her term, and what's next when she leaves public office in January.

