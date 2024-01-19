The Issue Is: Barbara Lee, Eric Early, David Petraeus

This week on "The Issue Is," the race for the U.S. Senate in California is heating up.

Elex Michaelson heads to the South Los Angeles Kingdom Day Parade to speak with Congresswoman, and Senate Candidate, Barbara Lee, this just days before she is set to take the stage alongside three of her top rivals in the first televised debate of the campaign.

Lee previews her debate strategy, discusses how she plans to overcome her current fourth place positioning to make the November General, and she also responds to criticism of her early calls for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Next, Michaelson is joined by Attorney Eric Early. Early, a Republican who previously ran for California Attorney General, is currently polling fifth in the race to win the seat once held by the late Dianne Feinstein. That positioning meant Early failed to qualify for the January 22 debate.

Early makes his pitch to California voters, he also takes on his Republican rival Steve Garvey, while talking issues like the border, indoctrination in schools, and the threat of China.

Also addressing the threat of China is Retired Four-Star General David Petraeus, who is promoting his new book "Conflict: The Evolution of Warfare from 1945 to Ukraine."

As tensions boil over around the world, Petraeus discusses America's place on the world stage, assisting Israel in their efforts to destroy Hamas, and Ukraine's continued efforts to push back Russia, nearly two years into the invasion.

