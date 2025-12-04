'The Capables': How a local author is redefining superheroes

A local author’s personal moment changed the course of his life and inspired a whole new kind of superhero.

His daughter’s story is now shaping a book series that’s resonating with families around the world.

"The Capables" is a children’s book series featuring heroes with disabilities.

"I want to represent every disability. I want every child to have the chance to see themselves represented as the hero in the story," said Danny Jordan, creator and author of "The Capables."

Now there is a third book and a Kickstarter campaign underway.

The campaign runs through December 16.

To learn more about the campaign, visit Max Makes the Play's Kickstarter page.