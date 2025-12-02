LA City delays vote on Palisades Fire fee waivers, bringing some survivors to tears

The Brief The Los Angeles City Council delayed a vote on waiving reconstruction fees for Pacific Palisades fire survivors, causing anger and heartbreak among the victims. Council members are considering two plans for fee waivers, with costs ranging from $86 million to $280 million, but no decision has been made. The debate will continue in the Budget and Finance Committee before returning to the full council, with no timeline for a final decision.



Anger and heartbreak filled the Los Angeles City Council chamber Tuesday as Pacific Palisades fire survivors broke down in tears when the council again delayed a vote on whether to waive reconstruction fees — nearly a year after the deadly Palisades fire.

For many victims, the decision could determine whether they rebuild or leave the community. The difference could amount to tens of thousands of dollars, and residents are still waiting.

Dozens of fire victims packed City Hall, some crying as council members postponed the decision once more.

"Sobbing actually. It was so devastating to see how incompetent our city is," said Jessica Rogers, president of the Pacific Palisades Residents Association.

The January Palisades fire left roughly 7,000 buildings in ashes. In April, the mayor called for a hold on reconstruction fees. But almost 11 months after the flames, the council has still not decided on a plan for the rollout.

"They want to nitpick and penny pinch people who have gone through the worst, most devastating wildfire in our history," Rogers said.

"We don't get to magically waive [fees]. We can only pay it," said L.A. Councilmember Bob Blumenfield.

Council members are weighing two possible plans: one that would cost the city an estimated $86 million by waiving fees for single-family home rebuilds up to 110% of their original size, and another proposed by Councilmember Traci Park — a roughly $280 million plan for a full waiver covering homes, businesses, and apartments.

"[Some councilmembers] think that we're asking for handouts, or for a favor. But we paid taxes. You should be coming here and helping us," said Jon Brown, who lost his mobile home in the fire.

Fire victims say they feel caught in the middle of a city budget crisis, with their futures hanging in the balance.

"The more friction they put up against this town for rebuilding, the harder it makes for everybody," Brown added.

Now, nearly a year after the fire, residents wait to learn whether they can afford to rebuild.

"We are going to stand for justice in this community. We did not ask for this fire. We just want to rebuild. We're not looking for anything fancy. We're looking for the city to stand up and do its part," Rogers said.

The office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a written statement Tuesday:

"While permit and plan check fees are still suspended thanks to Mayor Bass' Emergency Executive Order 7, a full waiver of fees still requires City Council approval. Today, Council referred the entire discussion around fee waivers back to the Budget and Finance Committee. Mayor Bass will continue to advocate for a fee waiver ordinance to be approved by City Council to provide relief for wildfire survivors."

The debate now moves to another budget meeting before returning to the full council for a vote. There is still no timeline for when that decision will come.