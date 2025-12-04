Man pleads not guilty in pursuit crash that killed Alhambra officer

The Brief Steven Ara Zapata, 27, was charged with two counts each of murder and fleeing a peace officer's motor vehicle causing death, along with one count of reckless driving on a highway causing a specified injury. He faces 80 to 120 years in prison. Alhambra police Officer Alec Sanders died in the crash. A passenger in the suspect's car also died at the scene.



An El Monte man pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges stemming from a pursuit crash that killed his passenger and an Alhambra police officer.

What we know:

Steven Ara Zapata, 27, was charged Nov. 24 with two counts each of murder and fleeing a peace officer's motor vehicle causing death, along with one count of reckless driving on a highway causing a specified injury. A judge ordered him to remain jailed in lieu of just over $4 million bail while awaiting his next appearance Feb. 23 in an Alhambra courtroom.

Zapata could face up to 80 to 120 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Fatal pursuit crash

The charges stem from a pursuit and crash around 3 a.m. Nov. 20 at the intersection of Edgewood Street and Valley Boulevard that killed Alhambra police Officer Alec Sanders, 28. One of Zapata's passengers, 42-year-old Gabriela Moreno, was ejected from the silver Hyundai SUV in the crash and died at the scene, officials said.

It was unclear if Sanders was involved in the pursuit or was responding to it when the crash occurred. It's also unclear whether the cruiser had lights and sirens on at the time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Zapata sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was later arrested.

A second passenger in the SUV, a 52-year-old man whose name was not released, sustained more serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a hospital, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Remembering Officer Sanders

Sanders, who had been with the Alhambra Police Department for just eight months, was covering the shift of a colleague when he died. He previously worked for about a year with the Long Beach Police Department.

He is survived by a fiancée, two younger sisters and a brother.

Alhambra Police Chief Garrett Kennedy, speaking at a news conference outside the medical center shortly after the crash, said Sanders would be "remembered for his dedication, his kindness and positive impact he had on everyone."

"He was the type of officer who responded to every call, whether he was dispatched to it or not. He was just one of those officers," Kennedy said. "He was passionate about fitness, and he could often be found working out -- a habit that was reflected in his discipline, both on and off the job. His intelligence, work ethic and steady presence made him a respected partner and a friend."