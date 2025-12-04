LA County records second-highest total of hate crimes in 44 years

The Brief Overall hate crimes in L.A. County slightly decreased by 1% (1,367 to 1,355), but the 2024 total is the second-highest on record. Crimes against specific groups hit record highs, including African Americans (51% of racial crimes), transgender people, Middle Easterners, and women. The report highlighted record increases in hate crimes occurring in schools and those connected to Middle East conflicts.



Hate crimes in Los Angeles County remained near a record high in 2024, despite an overall 1% decrease from the previous year, according to a new report from the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations.

By the numbers:

The annual analysis of hate crimes, compiled from data submitted by over 100 law enforcement agencies and community organizations since 1980, highlighted several key statistics for 2024:

Reported hate crimes in Los Angeles County decreased by a percentage point, from 1,367 in 2023 to 1,355 in 2024. This total remains the second-highest in the history of the report.

African Americans were again overrepresented, constituting 51% of racial hate crime victims. The 345 anti-Black crimes were the highest number ever reported.

There were 102 anti-transgender crimes, the largest number ever documented in the report, with 95% of these crimes being violent.

Anti-Latino/a crimes slightly decreased from 145 to 143, the second-highest number recorded.

Anti-Middle Eastern crimes sharply increased by 118% from 22 to 48, the largest count in the current database.

Anti-female crimes grew 75% from 20 to 35, setting a record for the highest number ever recorded.

Anti-Israeli crimes increased 27% from 22 to 28, the highest count in the current database.

Hate crimes targeting non-binary people sharply increased 275% from 4 to 15.

Crimes targeting Muslims and Scientologists set records for the highest counts ever, and anti-Jewish crimes were the second-highest recorded.

Race, ethnicity, and national origin were the most common causes, constituting 48% of all hate crimes, with 678 victims in 2024, the highest count in the current database.

Local perspective:

The report specifically noted changes in the context and location of hate crimes.

Hate crimes taking place at schools grew from 139 to 147 and accounted for 11% of all hate crimes, the most ever documented in this report.

Crimes in which there was specific language regarding conflict in the Middle East sharply increased from 64 to 81, the largest number ever recorded since tracking this statistic began in 2007.

What they're saying:

County officials and law enforcement leaders emphasized the seriousness of the findings and renewed their commitment to combating hate.

County supervisor Lindsey Horvath said, "Each of these numbers represents a person whose dignity was violated and whose community feels that harm. This year's report makes clear that hate isn't slowing — it's evolving and appearing in the daily lives of far too many Angelenos."

Horvath added, "No matter who you are or how you show up in the world, you deserve to be safe and supported in Los Angeles County. We will not rest until that is true for everyone."

Helen Chin, president of the county Commission on Human Relations, stated, "We are seeing a second wave of unprecedented data reflecting the impact of hate across diverse communities in LA County."

LASD Sheriff Robert Luna emphasized his department's commitment, saying, "We want our community to know that we are here to protect them and that hate has no place in Los Angeles County."

What you can do

Robin Toma, executive director of the commission, encouraged residents to learn about the LA vs. Hate initiative, which provides victims and survivors with confidential services in multiple languages and informs hate-prevention strategies.