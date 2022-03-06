The Batman opens with $128.5 million, second-biggest pandemic debut

article

The Batman soared to a $128.5 million opening weekend for the second-biggest debut of any film released since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

Warner Bros.' nearly 3-hour reboot of its caped crusader franchise trails only Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which made about $260 million in its opening weekend in December. "The Batman" was directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell.

"Uncharted" was a distant second place with $11 million Friday through Sunday in its third week of release, Comscore reported.

"Dog" was third with $6 million in its third week.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" was fourth, raking in another $4.4 million and bringing its 12-week domestic total to $786 million, third all-time.

"Death on the Nile" was fifth with $2.7 million in its fourth week in theaters in the United States and Canada.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were "Sing 2" ($1.5 million), "Jackass Forever" ($1.3 million), "Cyrano" ($682,607), "Scream" ($570,000) and "Marry Me" ($530,000).

