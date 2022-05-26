Demand for bulletproof backpacks surges in wake of Texas school shooting

What are your thoughts on bulletproof backpacks?

Three companies that sell bulletproof backpacks tell TMZ they have seen a huge spike in demand.

One company run by a Secret Service agent said business is up 800% since Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

He said one of his most popular items has been a $250 backpack that can separate into two parts, becoming a bulletproof vest in just seconds.

Another company offers armor inserts that go inside any bag.

Advertisement

Another donates a portion of its sales to Make Our Schools Safe, an organization started by the parents of a student who was killed in the 2018 Parkland shooting in Florida.