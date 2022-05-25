Texas school shooting: What we know about the victims in Uvalde

Only days before the end of school, a mass shooting has devastated the community of Uvalde in south Texas. A total of 21 people were killed including 19 children and two teachers.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 18-year-old Salvador Ramos first shot his grandmother, who is still alive. He later crashed his truck outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before entering the school in body armor and opening fire with a rifle.

Investigators have not revealed a motive but said the gunman barricaded himself in a classroom, shooting anyone in his way. He died in a shootout with police.

Police have not formally identified the victims from the mass shooting, but some family members are sharing pictures. Here's what we know so far about the victims.

Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez

Jesse Rodriguez shared a photo of his 10-year-old daughter Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez. He said she and her cousin both died in the Uvalde school shooting.

Hours after the attack, many families were still waiting for answers.

"I was working, and I got info that my daughter was at the school where they were shooting, and I waited for more details. Now I’ve come back looking for my daughter and I can’t find her now," said Jesse Rodriguez.

Rodriguez later found out his daughter was among those killed. He shared photos of 10-year-old Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez and said her cousin in the same third grade classroom also died.

Xavier Lopez

Family members identified 10-year-old Xavier Lopez as one of the victims in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

Family members identified 10-year-old Xavier Lopez. His mother had just attended an awards ceremony at the school, not realizing it would be the last time she would see him.

"He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today," his cousin, Lisa Garza, told the Associated Press. "He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us."

Uziyah Garcia

Family members said 8-year-old Uziyah Garcia was among the 19 killed in a South Texas school shooting.

According to the Associated Press, Manny Renfro said he got word Tuesday that his grandson, 8-year-old Uziyah Garcia, was among those killed.

"The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known," Renfro said. "I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid."

Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break.

"We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good," Renfro said. "There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced."

Elijah Cruz Torrez

Elijah Cruz Torrez is still missing after Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Her family fears the worst.

Elijah Cruz Torrez, also 10, is reported as missing. Her family fears the worst.

The 4th-grade student’s grandfather told Fox News the family is worried she is dead.

Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia

Fourth grade teachers Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia both died trying to protect their students.

Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia were the two fourth grade teachers killed. Family members said both died trying to protect their students.

Mireles was an educator for 17 years. She is being remembered as a loving mother and wife.

"She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed," said 34-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.

Garcia taught for 23 years. Her bio on the school's website states she was the mother of four children, loved to listen to music and loved to BBQ with her husband of 24 years.

Investigators have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.