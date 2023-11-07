Tesla road rage driver: 5 female victims react to suspect's 5-year sentence

Five female victims of a Tesla driver linked to a string of road rage incidents across Southern California will hold a press conference Tuesday to speak on the suspect's sentence and their concerns regarding perceived violations of their rights within the criminal justice system.

The victims are being represented by renowned attorney Gloria Allred.

The so-called "Tesla road-rage driver," Nathaniel Walter Radimak, was convicted in September on several felony counts including criminal threats, vandalism, assault and elder abuse.

At least 10 people - mostly women - came forward saying the 36-year-old violently attacked them in cities across Los Angeles County.

Radimak was arrested in late January in Torrance by the California Highway Patrol in connection to one of his many viral road rage incidents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California Tesla driver charged for road rage attacks caught on camera

Radimak was identified as the person wielding a pipe, caught on camera during a road rage incident that occurred on January 11 while he was driving a black Model X Tesla on the southbound lanes of Highway 2 near York Boulevard in Glendale.

During the incident, a Chevrolet pickup truck driver, witnessing the road rage episode involving the black Tesla, started recording with his cellphone. A few minutes later, the Tesla driver attempted to merge into the left lane, making contact with the Chevrolet and hitting its front passenger side. Both vehicles continued driving, but moments later, the Tesla driver stopped in the middle of the freeway, exited his car with a "pole-like object," and repeatedly struck the Chevrolet's door and window.

The Tesla driver then returned to his car and drove away.

Law enforcement found steroids and more than $30,000 in his car at the time of his arrest, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said.

Radimak faced charges not only for the January 11 attack but also for two other incidents dating back to June 2022. On November 9, 2022, Radimak allegedly threatened to assault a woman at an Atwater Village storage facility. Later the same day, he reportedly left his car and threatened another woman on the freeway, breaking one of her headlights.

In June 2022, Radimak is accused of threatening to assault a 74-year-old woman outside a Glendale doctor's office.

Radimak is involved in another pending road rage case from January 2020, where he allegedly attacked another driver in Hollywood, according to the DA's office.