Tentative agreement reached on adjusting film, TV production coronavirus safety plan

A tentative agreement was announced Monday on adjustments to the COVID-19 safety agreement for film and television production.

The modifications reflect vaccines and other scientific advances. They center on workplace practices for fully vaccinated cast and crew members, including changes to outdoor masking requirements and updated mealtime protocols.

Producers will also have the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew on a production-by-production basis.

Additional changes, such as adjustments to testing frequency, are included for certain areas in the United States and Canada where COVID-19 incidence is, and remains, very low.

The agreement will remain in effect through Sept. 30. The parties will continue closely monitoring COVID-19 developments and consider further modifications at that time.

The agreement is between various entertainment industry unions, including the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, Directors Guild of America and International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, and Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers, which represents the film studios and television networks.

