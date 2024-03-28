Teen rescued, grandma found dead in Pacoima garage fire

A 15-year-old girl was rescued from a fire that broke out inside a converted garage in Pacoima.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a home on the 13500 block of West Gager Street just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The garage, which was converted into a back house, had no functioning smoke detectors.

Firefighters said when they arrived on scene, flames were shooting through the roof. Crews prevented flames from spreading to nearby homes and structures; the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes.

"We had an ambulance that was responding to a call in another district that was up the street and was able to immediately get on scene and start to perform a rescue operation," said LAFD spokesperson Capt. Cody Weireter.

Firefighters were able to rescue a 15-year-old girl with special needs. She sustained severe burn injuries and was transported to the hospital in grave condition. Unfortunately, her grandma, who is 60-years-old, was found dead inside the garage.

Neighbors rushed out to help and comfort the family.

"It was a lot and there were little kids there trying to calm them down. They were scared," said friend and neighbor Christine Pilipina.

"When I saw it I was just like oh my God, my first reaction is help, we gotta do something," she added.

The cause of the fire is unknown.