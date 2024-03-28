2 charged with murder of man shot dead in LA Live restaurant

Murder charges have been filed against two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was eating at a soul food restaurant at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles last November.

Phillip Pasco Clark and Santana Jermaine Kelly each face one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. Kelly also faces one felony count of arson of property of another, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

The fatal shooting of Sidney Barrett Morris happened on Nov. 28, 2023 at Fixins Soul Kitchen. That's where Morris was eating alone when he was allegedly approached by Clark and shot. He died at the scene. Clark left the scene in a vehicle driven by an unknown person.

Officials said Kelly is alleged to have helped plan the murder, providing supplies and support. The day after the murder, Kelly is accused of setting fire to the getaway car in an attempt to destroy evidence.

"The victim, Sidney Barrett Morris, had dedicated his life’s work to fostering inclusivity and harmony within our society, making his untimely death all the more devastating," District Attorney Gascón said. "I want to express my sincere condolences to Mr. Morris’ family. The brazenness of this shooting is alarming, and my office is fully committed to bringing accountability to those responsible for this heinous crime."

Kelly and Clark are being held on $3.06 million and $4.06 million bail, respectively.

If convicted as charged, Kelly faces a maximum sentence of 100 years to life. Clark faces a maximum sentence of 85 years to life.

The case remains under investigation.