San Bernadino Police arrest man wanted for 10 armed robberies

Police in San Bernardino have arrested a man they say is responsible for more than 10 armed robberies over the last three months.

According to police, Cardiel Damone Kennington, 25, of San Bernardino, has been linked to a series of armed robberies in the area that began on Dec. 11, 2021. Police say Kennington and at least one other person tried to rob another local business on N. Sierra Way over the weekend. The two then drove away, leading police on a pursuit through city streets, reaching speeds over 80 mph according to officials.

That chase ended in a crash, and the two suspects tried to run on foot before officers took them in. Police say they found evidence linking Kennington to all 10 robberies, either on him or in the vehicle, when they apprehended him.

All 10 cases are being presented to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office for review. Police are still investigating the robberies.

