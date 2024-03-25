Teen allegedly grabs deputy’s gun and fatally shoots herself: LASD

An investigation continues after a teen girl was fatally shot after officials said she grabbed a deputy’s gun in the lobby of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s station in the City of Industry.

Investigators said deputies heard someone knocking on the front door of the station around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. When they opened the door, officials said the teen lunged into the lobby and reached for one of the deputy’s holstered firearms.

A scuffle between the teen girl and the deputy ensued before investigators said the teen suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was declared dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials said the incident stemmed from a family disturbance call that Industry Station deputies responded to shortly before the incident.

Sheriff's officials said a teen girl died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the evening of March 24, 2024. (ONSCENE.TV)

The teen’s age and identity were not released pending next of kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing and LASD officials said there is no additional information at this time.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.