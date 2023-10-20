Teenager arrested in California suspected in Colorado mass shooting

article

Authorities announced a teen suspect wanted in a shooting that left five people wounded in Denver last month was arrested in Southern California.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 16 in the 1900 block of Market Street outside a bar in Lower Downtown, known by locals as "LoDo," near Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.

Authorities said the woman presented an ID that didn't belong to her, and the security staff denied her entry. She started walking away but returned to have another conversation with the security staff.

As the woman walked away a second time, Denver Police said she pulled out a gun and shot in the vicinity of the club several times, injuring the five individuals.

Thankfully, all the injured victims survived the shooting.

In the investigation, officials identified Keanna Rosenburg as the suspect, and on Thursday, she was arrested in Barstow, Calif. The city is in the Mojave Desert between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

While Rosenburg’s exact age is not being released, investigators confirmed she is a juvenile.

She is being held for eight counts of first-degree attempted homicide. It will be up to the Denver District Attorney’s Office to make the final charges. Due to Rosenburg’s age, her booking photo will not be released.

Daniel Miller with FOX TV's Digital Team contributed to this report.