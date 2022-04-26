Teen accused of bringing gun to school detained; deputies determine there was 'no credible threat'

article

A 13-year-old student at Sierra Vista Junior High School in Canyon Country was detained by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station, school administrators received a "Text-A-Tip" of a student possibly possessing a firearm in his backpack.

The student was immediately detained by school administrators and law enforcement personnel was requested.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

LASD deputies were called to the school at 8:30 a.m. after a rescue ambulance contacted them as a precaution.

Sheriff’s officials said there was a brief struggle between the student and deputies before the student was detained. A short period later deputies were able to detain the student without further incident.

After deputies searched the student's backpack, they determined that he was not in possession of a firearm. Deputies concluded with a determination that there was no credible threat.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.