Teacher in Sherman Oaks accused of sexual misconduct, LAPD searching for additional victims

A longtime teacher at a Sherman Oaks high school is suspected of sexual misconduct and police are worried there may be more victims.

Last week, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Jason Bissell for suspicion of child molestation. Bissell has been with Notre Dame High School since 2006, according to LAPD.

LAPD is asking victims and those with additional information on Bissell to come forward by calling 818-374-5415.

