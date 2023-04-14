LA small business owner forced to shut down after multiple thefts

A business owner in the San Fernando Valley is fed up and is closing shop after being victimized repeatedly by robbers.

Evette Ingram, the owner of beauty supply stores across Los Angeles County, said she’s been burglarized and robbed twelve times. In some incidents, she was even threatened at knifepoint by shoplifters.

Surveillance footage from the latest incident at her Tarzana store on Ventura Boulevard shows $25,000 worth of merchandise was stolen as two suspects, a man and a woman, rummaged through the store. Ingram said she specializes in selling high-end wings and that most of her clients are women suffering from hair loss after undergoing cancer treatments.

It is the sixth time thieves have broken into her Tarzana store, forcing her out of business and out of LA County. She says the local law enforcement isn’t doing enough to protect business owners like her.

"My message is to enforce the laws," Ingram said. "If the laws are enforced, these people will think before they commit these crimes because we, the business owners, are being hit so hard."

"It’s gotten to be too much. It’s taken a toll on my health, and now I have health problems because of all of the stress," Ingram told FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette.

The bandits took off with more than high-end merchandise. They also took Ingram’s peace of mind and the passion she felt for being a business owner.

Those with information on the Tarzana burglary are asked to contact the LAPD’s West Valley Station.