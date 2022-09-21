Tarzana homeowner stops burglars after confronting them with shotgun

An investigation is underway in Tarzana after two suspects broke into a mansion while a couple was sleeping - but got a surprise when they were confronted by the homeowner, armed with a shotgun.

It happened at the home in the 1800 block of Wells Drive just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the couple was asleep on the second floor of the multimillion-dollar mansion when suddenly they heard the sound of glass breaking downstairs.

That's when the homeowner grabbed his shotgun, ran downstairs, and confronted the two burglars, yelling at them to get out or he'd shoot.

The burglars complied and took off, jumping over a front wall facing Wells Drive.

At this time police don't know if the family was targeted, but authorities said the home is rented out for movies and commercial shoots.

They are also investigating the possibility that this was yet another random home invasion, a trend they're starting to see, especially during the nighttime hours, which is unusual since most of these burglaries happen during the day when homeowners are thought not to be at home.

Nothing was taken during this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department.