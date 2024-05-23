Expand / Collapse search

At least 4 children involved in 3-car wreck in Sylmar

By
Updated  May 23, 2024 6:11pm PDT
Sylmar
FOX 11

Sylmar crash injures 8

Eight people including four children were injured after four cars crashed in Sylmar.

LOS ANGELES - At least four children were involved in a horrific three-car wreck in Sylmar.

The Los Angeles city firefighters and police responded to a call in the 14900 block of West Hubbard Street around 3 p.m. Thursday. According to LAFD, up to nine people were involved in the crash – with four of them being children.

Two of the nine people were seriously hurt in the crash, LAFD said. It is unknown if the two people suffering the serious injuries were children.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.