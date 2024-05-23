At least 4 children involved in 3-car wreck in Sylmar

At least four children were involved in a horrific three-car wreck in Sylmar.

The Los Angeles city firefighters and police responded to a call in the 14900 block of West Hubbard Street around 3 p.m. Thursday. According to LAFD, up to nine people were involved in the crash – with four of them being children.

Two of the nine people were seriously hurt in the crash, LAFD said. It is unknown if the two people suffering the serious injuries were children.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

