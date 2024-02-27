Sweet Lane Jane hints at reopening weeks after sudden closure

You may soon be able to indulge in Sweet Lady Jane’s iconic triple berry cake after the company hinted at a resurgence in a social media post.

On Monday, the bakery posted a picture of its triple berry cake on Instagram with the caption "Can you taste it? Get ready: Encino, Calabasas, Beverly Hills, Larchmont, Santa Monica and West Hollywood." The caption also included numerous hashtags including #JANEISBACK.

A few days prior, they said they "have some good news to share, but we aren't quite ready to let the cake out of the box."

This may come as a surprise after, on the first day of 2024, the company announced the sudden closure of all its locations, indicating its sales were not enough to pay its lease obligations and to pay employees a living wage in California.

This stunned its loyal patrons, and even employees, as some claimed they were not aware of the closure until they saw it on social media. The post announcing the closure has since been deleted from the company's Instagram feed.

Orders were left unfulfilled and court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times allege the bakery was involved in a class-action lawsuit for wage theft and mismanagement for nearly seven months.

What seemed like a happy announcement appeared to be messier than anticipated. In response to the possible reopening, multiple comments called for justice for the cake shop's former employees.

"This is not a good look," one comment said, while another said, "Sorry, you can’t treat your employees like sh— and expect me to be excited for your return."

So far, it does not appear the company has responded to the negative feedback on social media.