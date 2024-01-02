Sweet Lady Jane dessert shop announces sudden closure for all locations: Here’s why

One of the most iconic dessert shops in Los Angeles announced its abrupt closure, stunning its loyal patrons.

Sweet Lady Jane, known for its triple berry cake, announced its sudden closure for all locations on social media Monday, stating that after 35 years, Dec. 31, 2023, was its final day off business. The post indicated its sales were not enough to pay its lease obligations and to pay employees a living wage in California.

The post on social media said the following:

Dear Community,



After 35 years we are closing our doors. Our last day of business was December 31, 2023.



We did not come to this decision lightly nor quickly. While the support and loyalty of our customers has been strong, sales are not enough to continue doing business in the state of California, allowing us to service our lease obligations and pay our treasured employees a living wage without passing those costs directly on to you.



For more than three decades, we didn’t just build a loyal customer base, we created a real community. It has been a privilege to be included in your sweetest moments. Big and small.



LA’s most beloved Triple Berry Cake will live on in your memories, and in ours.



Thank you.

Sweet Lady Jane

The store had locations in San Fernando, Calabasas, Beverly Hills, Encino, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood. In addition, its website indicated the company had plans to open two more locations in Marina del Rey and the Larchmont area.

