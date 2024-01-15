Sweet Lady Jane sued for wage theft before abrupt closures: report

The abrupt closure of all six Sweet Lady Jane locations shocked many who flocked to the beloved Southern California bakery famous for its decadent Triple Berry Cake.

But now we're learning that closure may not be so mysterious after all.

Court documents reviewed by the Los Angeles Times alleges the bakery was involved in a class-action lawsuit for wage theft and mismanagement for nearly seven months.

In that lawsuit, a woman who reportedly worked at the bakery for two months in 2022 claimed she had not been paid for all hours of work and wasn't compensated for overtime, missed meals, or breaks.

Sweet Lady Jane has since called the complaint unverified.

The legendary bakery announced earlier this month that all locations permanently closed Dec. 31 after 35 years in business.

"Sales are not enough to continue doing business in the state of California," the bakery’s post read on Instagram.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A pedestrian, reflected in the display window at Sweet Lady Jane walks past the shuttered bakery in Santa Monica on January 9, 2024. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

As mentioned by Sweet Lady Jane’s official website , the bakery was founded by Jane Lockhart and opened in Melrose in 1988. The dessert shop was arguably most famous for its cakes but also its pies, cookies and tarts.

Hollywood celebrities were also big fans of Sweet Lady Jane's delectable desserts, with some going on social media to express their sadness after the news of the closure was announced.

"No. No. No. heartbroken sending love and gratitude for the years of joy and deliciousness. Come open in NY. We need you here :)," said Blake Lively.

"This is such a loss for our community. Just … hate this. And just love you and your business so much," Sophia Bush commented.

The store had locations in San Fernando, Calabasas, Beverly Hills, Encino, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood.